Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAlabama enlists Martina McBride for rescheduled concerts in 2021

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed country group Alabama has enlisted country queen Martina McBride for their rescheduled shows in Nashville in 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
A multi-platinum-selling country music band, Alabama revealed via a press release that country star Martina McBride will serve as their very special musical guest at their rescheduled shows in Nashville in 2021. These concerts will be held at the Bridgestone Arena on July 2 and July 3, 2021.
In their illustrious music career, which has spanned over five decades, Alabama has charted 43 chart-topping singles, which include 21 consecutive No. 1 hit singles. They are the winners of such prestigious awards by the Country Music Association (CMA), the Academy of Country Music (ACM), and the Grammy Awards. They have also been inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, and they have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Randy Owen of Alabama was honored with the "Heart of an Eagle" Award by the Boy Scouts of America. Owen is a huge supporter of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he launched St. Jude Country Cares for Kids.
The band members of Alabama are world-class humanitarians that have raised millions of dollars for various charities.
To learn more about the country group Alabama and their upcoming show dates, check out their official website.
More about Alabama, Martina McBride, 2021, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump called US Marines killed in WWI battle 'losers': report
Review: Sam Kendricks jumps 6.02 meters in Lausanne, claims 2nd place Special
Op-Ed: Trump claims he has started process to 'defund New York City'
Travis Schuldt open up about 'Passions for Life' podcast and fans Special
Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice
Op-Ed: Owners of oil tankers seized by the US file lawsuits
Palau invites US military to build bases as China seeks regional clout
Streamlining COVID-19 testing for major league sports
Chatting with Eric Nelsen: Emmy award-winning actor and producer Special
Op-Ed: EPA Chief — If re-elected, Trump will dump our environmental laws