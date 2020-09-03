By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed country group Alabama has enlisted country queen Martina McBride for their rescheduled shows in Nashville in 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop. In their illustrious music career, which has spanned over five decades, Alabama has charted 43 chart-topping singles, which include 21 consecutive No. 1 hit singles. They are the winners of such prestigious awards by the Country Music Association (CMA), the Academy of Country Music (ACM), and the Grammy Awards. They have also been inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, and they have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Last year, as The band members of Alabama are world-class humanitarians that have raised millions of dollars for various charities. To learn more about the country group Alabama and their upcoming show dates, check out their A multi-platinum-selling country music band, Alabama revealed via a press release that country star Martina McBride will serve as their very special musical guest at their rescheduled shows in Nashville in 2021. These concerts will be held at the Bridgestone Arena on July 2 and July 3, 2021.In their illustrious music career, which has spanned over five decades, Alabama has charted 43 chart-topping singles, which include 21 consecutive No. 1 hit singles. They are the winners of such prestigious awards by the Country Music Association (CMA), the Academy of Country Music (ACM), and the Grammy Awards. They have also been inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, and they have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Last year, as Digital Journal reported , Randy Owen of Alabama was honored with the "Heart of an Eagle" Award by the Boy Scouts of America. Owen is a huge supporter of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he launched St. Jude Country Cares for Kids.The band members of Alabama are world-class humanitarians that have raised millions of dollars for various charities.To learn more about the country group Alabama and their upcoming show dates, check out their official website More about Alabama, Martina McBride, 2021, Country Alabama Martina McBride 2021 Country