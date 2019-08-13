Alabama and The Beach Boys to play concert in Wichita, Kansas

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wichita - Acclaimed country band Alabama will be joined by special musical guests, The Beach Boys, for a show at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. A seven-time multi-platinum selling band, Alabama is comprised of such distinguished band members as Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Bassist Thus far, there have been many musical guests that have joined Alabama on their tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary. This show in Wichita is the sole city on their "50th Anniversary Tour" that will feature a performance with The Beach Boys. Gentry noted his excitement to be sharing the stage with The Beach Boys as this special once-in-a-lifetime show in Wichita. "I think the fans are going to be dancing and smiling all night long. We can't wait," he exclaimed. To learn more about the iconic country group Alabama and their tour dates, check out their This concert, presented by Outback Presents, will take place on Saturday, November 2, and it is a part of their "50th Anniversary Tour."A seven-time multi-platinum selling band, Alabama is comprised of such distinguished band members as Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Randy Owen Bassist Teddy Gentry remarked that he and his fellow band-mates used to listen to the "incredible harmonies" of The Beach Boys when they first started their group over five decades ago. He added that their goal as a band was to capture the same magic as The Beach Boys in regard to their distinct songs and harmonies.Thus far, there have been many musical guests that have joined Alabama on their tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary. This show in Wichita is the sole city on their "50th Anniversary Tour" that will feature a performance with The Beach Boys.Gentry noted his excitement to be sharing the stage with The Beach Boys as this special once-in-a-lifetime show in Wichita. "I think the fans are going to be dancing and smiling all night long. We can't wait," he exclaimed.To learn more about the iconic country group Alabama and their tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Alabama, Country, The Beach Boys, Wichita, Kansas Alabama Country The Beach Boys Wichita Kansas