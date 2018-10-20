Email
article imageAfrojack claims No. 8 spot on DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Internationally recognized DJ and electronic producer Afrojack has a major reason to be proud. He made the Top 100 DJs poll again this year.
Afrojack holds steady at No. 8 for the second year in a row. This marks Afrojack's fourth consecutive year in the Top 10 in the Top 100 DJs poll of DJ Magazine, where he proves that he is a true force to be reckoned with, despite some very stiff competition.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Afrojack launched his "Global Remix Battle I," in an effort to find the most talented dance music producers in the world. Afrojack launches talent contest to find most gifted producers. This worldwide talent search is powered by PMC Speakers and it runs through January 14, 2019.
Press Play by Afrojack is available on iTunes.
To learn more about electronic music star Afrojack and his new music, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted via Skype with Afrojack about his Press Play EP, as well as his "Global Remix Battle I," and the digital transformation of the electronic music scene.
More about Afrojack, dj magazine, Top 100, Djs, Poll
 
