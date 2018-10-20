Afrojack holds steady at No. 8 for the second year
in a row. This marks Afrojack's fourth consecutive year in the Top 10 in the Top 100 DJs poll of DJ Magazine
, where he proves that he is a true force to be reckoned with, despite some very stiff competition.
As Digital Journal previously reported
, Afrojack launched his "Global Remix Battle I," in an effort to find the most talented dance music producers in the world. Afrojack launches talent contest to find most gifted producers. This worldwide talent search is powered by PMC Speakers and it runs through January 14, 2019.
