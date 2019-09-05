Adele reportedly has new music ready following split from husband

Email
article imageAdele reportedly has new music ready following split from husband

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Global music pop star Adele reportedly has new music that is ready to be released for her fans and listeners later this year.
People Magazine noted that the British songbird is "perky as hell" and according to her "close friends," Adele is looking forward to releasing new music later this year.
In addition, Elle, the worldwide lifestyle magazine, shared that Adele is preparing "physically and emotionally" to promote new music.
Adele split from husband Simon Konecki, who is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, split after more than seven years together, but they are both doing a good job co-parenting for their son, Angelo. She divides her time between Los Angeles and the United Kingdom.
Judging from her previous studio albums and musical work, heartache, pain, and raw emotion seem to be a major factor in her songwriting and music.
Adele last posted on her Instagram page on August 11, where she shared photos of her summer of 2019, many of which showcased her outdoors.
She is known for such hit singles as "Someone Like You," "Hello," "Rolling in the Deep," "Rumour Has It" and "Set Fire to the Rain," among many others.
