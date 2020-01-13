By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Adam Lambert has a major reason to be content. He has been nominated for a 2020 GLAAD Media Award. This year's ceremony will take place on April 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. A Grammy-nominated pop star, Lambert is nominated alongside such artists as Brittany Howard, Kevin Abstract, Kim Petras, King Princess, Lil Nas X, Melissa Etheridge, Mika, Tegan and Sara, and Young M.A Lambert expressed his excitement via a In 2013, at the 24th GLAAD Media Awards, Lambert won the "Outstanding Music Artist" category in a tie with Frank Ocean, and he was the recipient of the Davidson/Valentini Award, the latter of which is presented to an LGBTQ individual that has made a substantial impact in promoting equal rights for the LGBTQ community. In other Lambert is nominated in the coveted "Outstanding Music Artist" category for his Velvet: Side A EP, which was released via More is More/Empire.A Grammy-nominated pop star, Lambert is nominated alongside such artists as Brittany Howard, Kevin Abstract, Kim Petras, King Princess, Lil Nas X, Melissa Etheridge, Mika, Tegan and Sara, and Young M.ALambert expressed his excitement via a tweet to his fans and followers. "Thrilled to be nominated for the @glaad awards "Outstanding Music Awards" for #Velvet: Side A," he exclaimed.In 2013, at the 24th GLAAD Media Awards, Lambert won the "Outstanding Music Artist" category in a tie with Frank Ocean, and he was the recipient of the Davidson/Valentini Award, the latter of which is presented to an LGBTQ individual that has made a substantial impact in promoting equal rights for the LGBTQ community.In other Adam Lambert news, on February 16, 2020, he will be performing with Queen at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park in Australia where they will be raising money for #FireFightAustralia (Australian bushfire relief effort). More about Adam lambert, FireFightAustralia, Glaad, Media, Music Adam lambert FireFightAustralia Glaad Media Music