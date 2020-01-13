Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert vying for 2020 GLAAD Media Award

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Adam Lambert has a major reason to be content. He has been nominated for a 2020 GLAAD Media Award. This year's ceremony will take place on April 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
Lambert is nominated in the coveted "Outstanding Music Artist" category for his Velvet: Side A EP, which was released via More is More/Empire.
A Grammy-nominated pop star, Lambert is nominated alongside such artists as Brittany Howard, Kevin Abstract, Kim Petras, King Princess, Lil Nas X, Melissa Etheridge, Mika, Tegan and Sara, and Young M.A
Lambert expressed his excitement via a tweet to his fans and followers. "Thrilled to be nominated for the @glaad awards "Outstanding Music Awards" for #Velvet: Side A," he exclaimed.
In 2013, at the 24th GLAAD Media Awards, Lambert won the "Outstanding Music Artist" category in a tie with Frank Ocean, and he was the recipient of the Davidson/Valentini Award, the latter of which is presented to an LGBTQ individual that has made a substantial impact in promoting equal rights for the LGBTQ community.
In other Adam Lambert news, on February 16, 2020, he will be performing with Queen at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park in Australia where they will be raising money for #FireFightAustralia (Australian bushfire relief effort).
More about Adam lambert, FireFightAustralia, Glaad, Media, Music
 
Latest News
Top News
Unexpected scent has turned into a best-selling candle for Goop
Criss Angel shares positive news about five-year-old son's health
Essential Science: Earth-size habitable-zone world detected
Healing powers of Manuka honey explored in new study
Marshall Tucker Band and Charlie Daniels Band to tour together
Op-Ed: Russia’s sixth gen S70 UAV fighter is trickier than it looks
Todd Rundgren to embark on 'The Individualist, A True Star' Tour
Pope Francis repeats support for celibacy after Benedict outburst
Record number of U.S. coal-fired power plants shut down in 2019
McQueen criticises BAFTA for lack of diversity