article imageAdam Lambert to make cameo in new Taylor Swift music video

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 16, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert announced that he will be making a cameo in Taylor Swift's new music video.
Lambert tweeted out the news today to his fans and followers and noted that he will be in Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated music video for " You Need To Calm Down," which will be released tomorrow at 8:15 a.m EST.
He subsequently wished his father, Eber, a Happy Father's Day, and posted a photo of him and his father from their younger years.
In other Adam Lambert news, he will be releasing his new studio album, Velvet, in two parts, where he revealed that Side A is expected to drop this September.
A few weeks prior, Lambert shared some of the new song titles from his upcoming studio offering, in a menu format (multi-course meal).
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert paid tribute to Oscar Wilde, and he showcased his support for #Pride.
Speaking of Pride, Lambert shared his Pride playlist for Apple Music by clicking here.
