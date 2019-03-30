Adam Lambert makes his new relationship official on social media

Lambert revealed is dating Javi Costa Polo as his boyfriend, and he professed his love for him on Instagram
.
This marks the singer's first public relationship since he dated Finnish entertainment reporter and television personality Sauli Koskinen back in 2013.
In his solo music career, Lambert released the live session of this new song "Feel Something
," which was well-received.
This April, as Digital Journal reported
, Adam Lambert, and Queen are the subject of a new documentary on ABC, which is titled "The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story."
Lambert and Queen performed at this year's Academy Awards ceremony
. Their two-song set included "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You."
VALERIE MACON, AFP
"Feel Something
" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Twitter
.