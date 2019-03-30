Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert makes his new relationship official on social media

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert is officially off the market. The multifaceted entertainer has made it official on his social networks.
Lambert revealed is dating Javi Costa Polo as his boyfriend, and he professed his love for him on Instagram.
This marks the singer's first public relationship since he dated Finnish entertainment reporter and television personality Sauli Koskinen back in 2013.
In his solo music career, Lambert released the live session of this new song "Feel Something," which was well-received.
This April, as Digital Journal reported, Adam Lambert, and Queen are the subject of a new documentary on ABC, which is titled "The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story."
Lambert and Queen performed at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Their two-song set included "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You."
Queen guitarist Brian May and US singer Adam Lambert opened the Oscars with a rousing performance of...
Queen guitarist Brian May and US singer Adam Lambert opened the Oscars with a rousing performance of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions"
VALERIE MACON, AFP
"Feel Something" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Twitter.
More about Adam lambert, Relationship, Queen, Model, Javi Costa Polo
 
Latest News
Top News
French 'yellow vests' stage 20th week of anti-government protests
Review: The Zombies terrific at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Special
Extent of the damage from Midwest floods could top $3 billion
Adam Lambert makes his new relationship official on social media
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger's health
US and Russia leading opponents of ban on killer robots
Trump's threats to close US-Mexico border — What does this mean?
SASI to host 2019 Blue Party GALA at Villa Lombardi's in Holbrook
Review: Janet Jackson gracious at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Special
Review: Def Leppard fantastic at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Special