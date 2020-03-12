Email
article imageAdam Lambert and Queen partake in Bushfire Relief Charity auction

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen and Adam Lambert is participating in a Bushfire Relief Charity online auction.
They expressed that they are proud to have performed at #FireFightAustralia, and they encouraged fans and followers to help them continue to raise funds via the Bushfire Relief Charity online auction. "You can own a piece of music history by bidding on these Fender Guitars signed by artists who performed," they exclaimed in a post on Twitter. Their fans can bid on those Fender guitars by clicking here.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed Queen and Adam Lambert's Fire Fight Australia benefit concert at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park as "amazing."
In other Adam Lambert news, he released the single "Roses" with acclaimed producer and musician Nile Rodgers of Chic this past February.
To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's 2020 show dates, check out their official website.
