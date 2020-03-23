Email
98 Degrees shares a message of hope during these trying times

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 23, the Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees posted a message on their social networks for their fans and followers.
"We are thinking of all of you right now and want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone on the front lines risking their health to help the community," 98 Degrees posted on their official Twitter page.
98 Degrees (comprised of Nick Lachey, Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons, and Drew Lachey) encouraged every to stay at home as much as possible and to stay safe. "Remember that we're all in this together," they remarked.
Due to overwhelming concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19), 98 Degrees decided to postpone many of their shows for dates later in the year, and rightfully so.
This past February, as Digital Journal reported, 98 Degrees delivered a glorious cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect."
To learn more about 98 Degrees, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram and on Twitter.
