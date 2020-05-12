Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Zach Tinker chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "13 Reasons Why," and being a part of the Dream Loud campaign. For Tinker, he feels that the digital age is a double-edged sword. "I really like it, and I also really dislike it. I like it because it truly does allow us to stay connected to fans, show people what we are doing, see current trends, and just stay pretty up to date with everything that’s going on in the acting world/world as a whole; however, it definitely comes with some huge disadvantages," he said. Tinker continued, "I think it causes us to compare ourselves to other people a lot more, and that’s super unhealthy. Also, it feels like now we have an obligation almost to post and update people all the time, instead of just living our lives. Social media is still relatively young in the scope of everything, so it will be interesting to watch it change and evolve over time." Actor Zach Tinker Brad Everett Young On being a part of Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign, he exclaimed, "It was a blast. Brad just lets you come in and play dress-up pretty much. He's the nicest dude in the world, so it makes the whole thing fly by. We pretty much spend the whole time chatting, playing with old toys from the '80s and '90s, and trying on a ridiculous amount of clothing. He also owns more jackets than anyone I've ever met. It's a blast as well since I know it's all for a good cause— every time I go on, he allocates a chunk of time to promote a charity he’s working with. Whether it was Toys for Tots or food drives around Thanksgiving. It's always an all-around great time." His advice for young and aspiring actors is the following: "Go after it, but only if you need to do it. It can be one of the most rewarding jobs in the whole world, and will also break your heart over and over again." Tinker offered the following inspiring words as the world goes through the COVID-19 pandemic: "The saying that’s been running through my head over and over again is 'this too shall pass.' I think it can be hard to imagine a way out when you are deep in the trenches like we all currently are; however, it is important for us to all remember that things will return to status-quo eventually. All we can do now is be safe, smart, and supportive of one another during these trying times. The human spirit always prevails." He defined the word success as contentment. "At the end of the day, I believe that's all any human being wants. Money, love, fame, fortune— all of that is just us pursuing happiness. So find what makes you happy, and follow it," he exclaimed. Tinker concluded about 13 Reasons Why, "Season 4 premieres on June 5 on Netflix. So find what makes you happy, and follow it," he exclaimed.Tinker concluded about 13 Reasons Why, "Season 4 premieres on June 5 on Netflix. That's all the information I want to give for now. I want it to all be a surprise for the fans of the show."