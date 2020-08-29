By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Best of Las Vegas" award-winning magician Xavier Mortimer has joined forces with music mega-star Jason Derulo for social media video collaborations. Derulo reached out to Mortimer via Instagram expressing his interest to collaborate on some new videos. As a result, these magic videos have taken such social networks as TikTok and Instagram by storm. These magic videos have earned in excess of 30 million views in a few days, and rightfully so. jasonderulo Oh you wanna play with magic? @xavier_mortimer jasonxxavier ♬ The Chicken Wing Beat - Ricky Desktop Mortimer stated that during the quarantine he has taken to social media with his illusions until he can return to performing live at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. "The response has been unbelievable," he exclaimed. The magician added that when he received the message from Jason Derulo on Instagram to collaborate together, he "never dreamed" that the videos would go viral as fast as they did. To learn more about magician Xavier Mortimer, check out his jasonderulo The best students break their necks to get it right @xavier_mortimer jasonXxavier ♬ Stunnin' (feat. Harm Franklin) - Curtis Waters Within a matter of a few hours, their first TikTok video collaboration catapulted to over 14 million views (where 10 million of those views were in the first 12 hours of release). It was subsequently followed by two more videos that within two days have reached eight million views each. Mortimer noted that working with Jason Derulo has been a dream. "Jason was such a great collaborator who really seemed to love the ideas I came up with for these videos. We all need some fun right now during these difficult days," he said. Thanks to the success of these viral videos during the COVID-19, Xavier has become one of the most-followed magicians in Las Vegas and the world. jasonderulo Who’s the better magician? @xavier_mortimer jasonXxavier Derulo Derulo After he posted several noteworthy illusion videos on social media, Mortimer is now watching his social media followers magically growing exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to his collaboration with multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo.Derulo reached out to Mortimer via Instagram expressing his interest to collaborate on some new videos. As a result, these magic videos have taken such social networks as TikTok and Instagram by storm. These magic videos have earned in excess of 30 million views in a few days, and rightfully so.Mortimer stated that during the quarantine he has taken to social media with his illusions until he can return to performing live at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. "The response has been unbelievable," he exclaimed.The magician added that when he received the message from Jason Derulo on Instagram to collaborate together, he "never dreamed" that the videos would go viral as fast as they did.To learn more about magician Xavier Mortimer, check out his Facebook page and his website Within a matter of a few hours, their first TikTok video collaboration catapulted to over 14 million views (where 10 million of those views were in the first 12 hours of release). It was subsequently followed by two more videos that within two days have reached eight million views each.Mortimer noted that working with Jason Derulo has been a dream. "Jason was such a great collaborator who really seemed to love the ideas I came up with for these videos. We all need some fun right now during these difficult days," he said.Thanks to the success of these viral videos during the COVID-19, Xavier has become one of the most-followed magicians in Las Vegas and the world. More about Xavier Mortimer, Social media, jason derulo, Magician Xavier Mortimer Social media jason derulo Magician