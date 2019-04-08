Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - Wendy Traskos is the founder of the US Pole Dance Federation (USPDF). She chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming competition in New York, and the impact of technology on pole dancing. She shared that the mission of the USPDF is to continue to produce high-quality competitions for pole dancers that want to show off their skills and embrace the sleeker, stronger and sexier side of the pole. On April 12 and 13, a competition will be held at Symphony Space in New York City. "Once a year we have our championship in which competitors compete for the title of the US Pole Dance Champion. The winner will also be flown to guest perform at the Australia world championship called Miss Pole Dance Australia," she said. "Also, Friday night we are introducing for the first time a doubles competition as this has gained popularity in recent years," she said. US singer Jennifer Lopez performs during “Go Out to Vote” concert for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Miami, Florida Jewel Samad, AFP Internationally recognized entertainer Jennifer Lopez will be a part of a new pole dancing movie. "We are so excited to see celebrities try pole dancing as this brings it to the public on a more mainstream level. The more exposure we get the stigma goes away so we love it," she said. On the impact of technology on pole dancing on the years, Traskos said, "It has changed slightly but for the most part, it has been consistent. Back in the day, 50 mm size pole was used and now they have gotten smaller with studios having 42 mm and 40 mm." Regarding the evolution of pole dancing, she said, "Pole dancing has gained a lot of mainstream traction and we love seeing celebrities pole dancing as this is such a great workout. Not only is it a workout but boosts your confidence. I have seen pole dancing go from just women to now men, double acts and even children are pole dancing." Lately, there are more men and women that are getting involved in pole dancing, which include lawyers, doctors, parents and mothers that want to lose the baby weight from pregnancy, among other individuals. "Pole dancing is a great resistance training workout, using your own body weight. It's also an amazing core workout which tackles the stomach area for losing weight," she explained. She remarked, "The US Pole Dance Championship (USPDF) is not only a competition, but we also strive to promote pole dancing as an 'athletic art form.' This is no ordinary competition, with a seductive twist on entertainment. This is no ordinary competition, with a seductive twist on entertainment. USPDF presents creative elite athletes possessing sensuality, grace, power, and athleticism."USPDF never fails to deliver an enticing show. This show is broken up into four competitions, over 2 days. Categorizing each competition by Novice Level 1, Novice Level 2, Amateur (women, men and doubles) and professional athletes," she concluded.To learn more about the U.S. Pole Dance Federation, check out its Facebook page and their Instagram page