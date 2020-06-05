Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Executive producer and executive story editor Wendy Riche chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the seven 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations for "The Bay." These included nods for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team" and "Outstanding Directing Team." "It all goes together. Most recently, The Bay hosted a Zoom event on Popstar! TV, which raised money for the Riche also offered some insights on the upcoming episodes in Season 5 of The Bay. "Oh, my where to begin... There is so much happening in Season 5 that all I can say is 'Don't miss a moment'," she exclaimed. For fans and viewers, she offered the following inspiring message during the COVID-19 pandemic: "Stay calm, stay informed, stay Safe. It is a time that warrants reflection about the world we live in and how we live in it together. Now, more than ever, being conscious of others, being kind and loving will bring more peace to all our lives." On scoring seven 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations for The Bay, she said, "It always feels good to be recognized by our peers. Considering all the excellent shows in these categories, seven nominations is a great achievement."These included nods for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team" and "Outstanding Directing Team." "It all goes together. Gregori J. Martin created great characters, he's a very gifted director and an incredibly generous writing partner. I'm really proud of the work we do as a team to support his vision," she said.Most recently, The Bay hosted a Zoom event on Popstar! TV, which raised money for the American Red Cross . "When Gregori told me his idea to raise money for the American Red Cross with the cast of The Bay Zoom event, it came straight from his heart. I thought it was a great idea and it felt good to be contributing to something so important," she acknowledged.Riche also offered some insights on the upcoming episodes in Season 5 of The Bay. "Oh, my where to begin... There is so much happening in Season 5 that all I can say is 'Don't miss a moment'," she exclaimed.For fans and viewers, she offered the following inspiring message during the COVID-19 pandemic: "Stay calm, stay informed, stay Safe. It is a time that warrants reflection about the world we live in and how we live in it together. Now, more than ever, being conscious of others, being kind and loving will bring more peace to all our lives." More about wendy riche, The Bay, Red cross, Emmy, Daytime wendy riche The Bay Red cross Emmy Daytime