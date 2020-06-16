We Are Family Foundation launches the 'Youth to the Front' Fund

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The We Are Family Foundation (WAFF), founded by iconic musician Nile Rodgers, has launched the "Youth to the Front" Fund. Digital Journal has the scoop. Rodgers' empowering video message on "Black Lives Matter," may be seen by For more than 10 years, the WAFF has been a leader in amplifying and supporting the actions and voices of diverse youth leaders around the world. These young leaders are positively addressing issues pertaining to basic human needs such as food, water, shelter, health, safety, education, and the environment. Unfortunately, all of these basic needs are compromised with systemic racism in America. As a result, the WAFF created the "Youth to the Front Fund" (YTTF Fund), in an effort to support and fund BIPOC youth activists (under the age of 30), youth-led organizations, projects, innovations, and creative solutions that are fighting systemic racism, inequality, inequity, and injustice in the United States and around the world. The YTTF Fund is an ongoing sustainable commitment. The WAFF is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the visions of a global family. It creates programs that promote cultural diversity while it nurtures and mentors the vision, talents, and ideas of the young leaders that are impacting the world in a positive way. Earlier this year, as To learn more about the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF), check out its 35 Global Teen Leaders for 2020 We Are Family Foundation WAFF is committed to fighting systemic racism, inequality, inequity, and injustice, all over the globe. Rodgers recorded a powerful video message about this initiative, which hits home to him. It was inspired by the relevance and significance of his classic song "We Are Family." The mission of this nonprofit organization involves bringing people together from different kinds of ethnic backgrounds, and cultures.Rodgers' empowering video message on "Black Lives Matter," may be seen by clicking here For more than 10 years, the WAFF has been a leader in amplifying and supporting the actions and voices of diverse youth leaders around the world. These young leaders are positively addressing issues pertaining to basic human needs such as food, water, shelter, health, safety, education, and the environment. Unfortunately, all of these basic needs are compromised with systemic racism in America.As a result, the WAFF created the "Youth to the Front Fund" (YTTF Fund), in an effort to support and fund BIPOC youth activists (under the age of 30), youth-led organizations, projects, innovations, and creative solutions that are fighting systemic racism, inequality, inequity, and injustice in the United States and around the world. The YTTF Fund is an ongoing sustainable commitment.The WAFF is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the visions of a global family. It creates programs that promote cultural diversity while it nurtures and mentors the vision, talents, and ideas of the young leaders that are impacting the world in a positive way.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported , the WAFF announced its 35 Global Teen Leaders for 2020.To learn more about the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF), check out its official website and its Facebook page More about we are family foundation, WAFF, youth to the front, Fund, nile rodgers we are family founda... WAFF youth to the front Fund nile rodgers