reality TV star and actor Vinny Guadagnino (MTV's "Jersey Shore") chatted with Digital Journal about "The Keto Guido Cookbook" and his latest ventures. Regarding his new cookbook, he said, "I did this myself. I did the Keto diet and little by little I started to get more into it. I cook my own food because it's hard to get Keto food anywhere. I had to make my own meals and look them up online. At the same time, my social media following for the Keto Guido grew to a crazy number." "I wanted to do something to help people. If you get my book you will learn what I did to lose weight and get healthy," he added. "I'm a foodie and I'm Italian and I love food. I wanted to make sure I had a book that anyone can go to that I co-signed, and a book that they will will have recipes that taste good," he said about the recipes. On his plans for the future, he said, "Right now, we are still filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation. I keep going in and out of my live show Chippendales in Las Vegas. I did two residencies there, where I served as their celebrity guest host. I've always wanted to be in a Las Vegas show, so this gave me the opportunity to do that. I would love to keep doing more in the space of cooking. Now that I did the book, maybe I will have a show someday." "In Jersey Shore, the world loved watching up grow up as young kids and now they are watching up go through these trials and tribulations that adults have to go through such as divorces, marriages, babies, and people going to jail. Jersey Shore has taken on a new form but people love it. I love giving the people what they want," he elaborated. On being an entertainer in this digital age, Guadagnino said, "It's different. When we first started, the only social media platform that was out there was Twitter. Now, it's great to interact more and I am excited that it gets a new demographic into the show." "A lot of young kids use our memes and videos from 10 years ago. I am still watching memes of myself on social media from 10 years ago. That's the world we live in. Once you are out there, they can make you a meme or a gif and you become a part of pop culture like that," he said. For young and aspiring chefs that wish to release their own cookbook someday, he said jokingly, "Get on a TV show, where you can develop a name and then you can put a cookbook out there." "There are different kinds of cookbooks: ones from classically trained chefs, ones from celebrities and you have everybody else in between. I'm more of a pop culture type of cookbook guy, and now people know that I am a Keto preacher," he explained. He revealed that the title of the current chapter of his life is as follows: "The busiest time of my life." "I've never done so much," he admitted. "I'm doing residencies, filming a show and going to cookbook signings. It's the busiest time for me," he said. Guadagnino attributes his Keto diet for helping him stay in top-notch physical shape. "My Keto diet is 90 percent of it, and I also work out as much as I can in between," he said. If he were to ever do any track and field event, he noted that he would be a long-distance runner. "I do love to run. I enjoy long distance running since I run in my neighborhood all the time and I think about things," he said. Guadagnino defined success as "supporting people that I love and making sure they are doing okay and that they have a safety net." His cookbook, The Keto Guido Cookbook, is available on To learn more about reality television star and actor Vinny Guadagnino, follow him on It has been over three years since Guadagnino last chatted with Digital Journal . "I've been good. I've been busy and grinding," he said. "A lot has happened since," he added.Regarding his new cookbook, he said, "I did this myself. I did the Keto diet and little by little I started to get more into it. The first few chapters are dedicated to telling you exactly what I do to make that drastic change in your life, and more importantly, stick to it for the rest of your life," he said.To learn more about reality television star and actor Vinny Guadagnino, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter