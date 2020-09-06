Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Young rocker Vedder Gabriel chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Cabin Fever," and his latest endeavors while living in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. His band, Too Loud, is partnering with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to help save our stages. "We're recording our concert live from the legendary Rebel Lounge to be streamed live September 13 with all proceeds going to help support our local venues keep their doors open during the pandemic. You can watch us live by During quaratine, Vedder has been writing and livestreaming every day. "It has been a real blessing having my twin sister here with me during this time in history. She's a brilliant songwriter and a killer guitarist," he said. "Performing live daily connects me with people all over the world. From members of Guns N' Roses to new friends in Argentina. Music is the common thread we all share and it’s the most powerful energy in the universe," he added. Vedder Gabriel Lenka Drstakova When asked if he developed any new skills during the pandemic, he said, "I’m playing lots of guitar and piano lately. You will also hear my ukulele skills on 'Cabin Fever'." Regarding the silver lining in this quarantine, he said, "We are so grateful to have our health and the extra time I've gotten to spend with my parents and twin sister. During lockdown, my bandmates and I have grown so close to each other. Our families have really united to allow us the freedom to create. I truly cannot wait to see what 2021 brings for us all." For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "You are all beautiful and the world is a better place because you are in it. There is always room for you in our band. Join us and be brave, be fearless and be loud with the Too Loud Band." To learn more about Vedder Gabriel, follow him on View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedder👨🏻‍🎤Gabriel (@veddergabriel) on Sep 4, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT "My new single 'Cabin Fever' is coming out soon," he revealed. "Co-written by my twin sister Winter and recorded at my musical home the School of Rock. I can't wait to share it with the world."His band, Too Loud, is partnering with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to help save our stages. "We're recording our concert live from the legendary Rebel Lounge to be streamed live September 13 with all proceeds going to help support our local venues keep their doors open during the pandemic. You can watch us live by clicking here ."During quaratine, Vedder has been writing and livestreaming every day. "It has been a real blessing having my twin sister here with me during this time in history. She's a brilliant songwriter and a killer guitarist," he said."Performing live daily connects me with people all over the world. From members of Guns N' Roses to new friends in Argentina. Music is the common thread we all share and it’s the most powerful energy in the universe," he added.When asked if he developed any new skills during the pandemic, he said, "I’m playing lots of guitar and piano lately. You will also hear my ukulele skills on 'Cabin Fever'."Regarding the silver lining in this quarantine, he said, "We are so grateful to have our health and the extra time I've gotten to spend with my parents and twin sister. During lockdown, my bandmates and I have grown so close to each other. Our families have really united to allow us the freedom to create. I truly cannot wait to see what 2021 brings for us all."For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "You are all beautiful and the world is a better place because you are in it. There is always room for you in our band. Join us and be brave, be fearless and be loud with the Too Loud Band."To learn more about Vedder Gabriel, follow him on Instagram More about Vedder Gabriel, Single, Too loud, rocker Vedder Gabriel Single Too loud rocker