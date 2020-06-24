Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Veanne Cox chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nod for the digital series "Indoor Boys," as well as being a performer in the digital age. She also opened up about the comedy series "Cady Did." On her character Lenora, she said, "Lenora is deceptively aloof. She comes across as really not connected to the real world. Since Lenora is an artist, I really believe she has that freedom of expression. She just doesn't live by other people's rules. The challenge for me was to brush her out in the most incremental ways. I wanted to give her a little more complexity." Indoor Boys is written, directed, edited, and created by Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse. "I believe that Indoor Boys is an extraordinary series. It's one of the best series out there. I really believe in it," Cox said. "I just love Alex and Wesley so much. They have this energy and this power, and it's all about true artistic creation. An artist needs to create, and Alex and Wesley offered me that opportunity and I will be forever grateful to them for my experiences in Indoor Boys. I loved every day on the set, and the creative energy that was present was just so inspiring." "Wesley and Alex are quintuple threats in the entertainment business. They are truly incredible at what they do: they produce, create, write, direct and they star in it," she said. "They just won six On being an actress in the digital age, Cox said, "It feels both exciting and scary. I believe the digital age is the future. The digital age is a very different way of creating. One has to engage in a larger demand. In addition to Indoors Boys, I also did the comedy series For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "say 'yes' to everything." Working with them is heaven-sent. It really is the best experience I've ever had, and that is saying a lot since I've done a lot of things."On being an actress in the digital age, Cox said, "It feels both exciting and scary. I believe the digital age is the future. The digital age is a very different way of creating. One has to engage in a larger demand. In addition to Indoors Boys, I also did the comedy series Cady Did with Cady Huffman. Both of these series were incredible. When I was working with Cady Huffman, it felt like we were doing theatre. They were both a labor of love for all involved."For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "say 'yes' to everything." "There is a reason why every opportunity is coming your way," she said.Cox defined the word success as "creative collaboration."To learn more about Indoor Boys, check out their official website , and follow them on Instagram . "Watch it and have a good time," she exclaimed. "How could you not? It's so funny, and comedy is hard to find these days. We need to embrace comedy again like never before." 