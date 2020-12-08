Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Travis Cunha chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new audio drama "Mistletoe Road," where he worked with James Lott Junior of JLJ Media. He continued, "After reading the script and the role that James had intended for me I felt way more comfortable and confident because I related so much to it. Once I met the other actors and actresses I'd be working alongside, we got right to work and I think we all hit it off." "They were all so great and brought a lot of talent to the table that I took away valuable tips every time we recorded. It's hard to say this was work as every recording session would be full of laughs and smiles so it was very refreshing and easy-going," he added. He opened up about his character, Carver. "I play Carver Cane. I'm white and in my 30’s and I’m the sort of person who doesn’t believe something unless I can see it. On the surface, I come across as pretty stand-offish if I don’t know you but to my friends, I'd do anything for. I inherited a lot of money from my uncle and am using it to better myself and my two best friends' lives with our music when something very magical and unexpected happens," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "Well it's amazing to be given this opportunity to break into the audio acting scene. I’ve always been told I have a radio voice so I was always interested in putting it to work and I’m glad I did. I look forward to more projects with James and JLJ media and also branching out and sharing my talent with the world." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "My advice would be to work hard and don’t give up. I know that is said a lot but if something isn’t broke don’t fix it. I am 29 years old and although some say that’s not old, to me, it very much is. But you just got to remember it's never too late and only when you stop trying is when you’ve been defeated. Life sometimes slows plans down but if you stay the course you will be happy with what you’ve accomplished. Also, it's not that serious, have fun with it." He had great words about working with showrunner James Lott Junior. "James was awesome and he made the whole experience so easy! He went out of his way to make sure all of our schedules always worked together for recording purposes and gave great constructive criticism while also giving credit when it's due. He was very talented, professional and I look forward to future projects together. Stay tuned," he said. Cunha acknowledged that quarantine has been something else. "I'm ready to bring in 2021 and hope we can start to move on from this year. I've been doing the best I can to stay active outside so I don’t go insane with everything shut down. 