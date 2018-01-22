Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy-winning actress Tracey Bregman chatted with Digital Journal about her 35-year anniversary being on the popular daytime drama series, "The Young and The Restless." In 2016, Bregman was nominated for the "Outstanding Lead Actress" Emmy award for her acting work on The Young and The Restless. "That was pretty amazing, and so much fun," she said. Regarding her plans for 2018, Bregman said, "We just started. I hope to travel more, and I hope to have a good story-line. We'll see what happens." "I am one of those people that wakes up happy," she said, about her daily motivations. "I have three horses, and I love to ride and hike. I love to be with my family and my boyfriend and I love to work," she elaborated. She acknowledged that the hardest part of her job as an actress is memorizing a tremendous amount of dialogue. "That is always the most challenging," she said. Bregman shares advice for aspiring actors and talks longevity For aspiring actors, Bregman's advice is as follows: "I always say get into a class. Make sure you go to school as well because this business is not a sure thing. As an actor, you are not guaranteed that you will get a job in your chosen field. Make sure you've gone to school and you have back-ups. You want to be a smart actor, and it is called 'show business' and not 'show fun.' You need to really understand what it takes for business. We work very, very fast, but nighttime actors work extremely long hours." Regarding the key to longevity in acting, she said, "As I'm getting older, I feel taking care of myself and continuing to learn and grow as an actor, and keeping my energy up, has a lot to do with that." In her spare time, Bregman enjoys Pilates, working out, hiking, riding her horses, as well as spending time with her family members. She defined the word success as "Getting to do what I love." Digital transformation of the acting and entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, she said, "We are in High Definition (HD). Editing is much faster, and everything is faster with technology." She also noted that "No actress over the age of eight needs to be in HD. It is literally for nature shows and sporting events. That's the only thing I don't like about HD." When asked about her use of technology in her daily routine, Bregman said, "I was riding my horse the other day, with my cell phone and earphones in, and I said 'look, I'm at the office.' That's the great news with our phone. You literally have an office everywhere you are. I am on all the social media and I don't remember what it was like to call somebody's land-line to find them. We let people far more into our lives. 