Tony Award-winning actress Victoria Clark chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming Classic Stage Company (CSC) event in New York on Tuesday, March 5. Clark continued, "Wonderful Artistic Director of CSC John Doyle will be guiding the conversation, and my good friend and colleague Ted Sperling will be there as well to play piano and join in the storytelling. We have been friends for over 35 years. We will discuss both upcoming directing and acting projects as well as the production of Strindberg's 'The Dance of Death' currently playing at Classic Stage Company through March 10, which I had the great pleasure to direct." To learn more about this event, check out the When asked what motivates her each day as an actress, Clark said, "Variety, self-discipline, the quest, and exploration of self-mastery, facing my fears and insecurities." She added, "Joy, food, my son, my husband, my family, and my dog also fuel me. My faith also motivates me to look deeper, try harder, keep digging. My students inspire me to find humor everywhere." Clark was the recipient of the Tony award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical" for The Light in the Piazza. "That was a surreal night. The role of Margaret Johnson was and is one of the best in musical theater. I could never accomplish something that huge by myself," she said. She continued, "I wanted to ring the whole cast and crew up on stage with me. We had amazingly talented collaborators in the cast and creative team: Bartlett Sher, Ted Sperling, Jonathan Butterell, Kelli O'Hara, Matthew Morrison, Michael Beresse, Mark Harelik, and Patti Cohenour. I could go on and on. Truly, that was a magical experience from day one." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, especially with the plethora of streaming services, Clark said, "We all have so much to choose from. We could never see it or experience it all. In this time of prolific storytelling designed for the camera, we must never forget the world’s oldest form of storytelling: live theater." Clark continued, "Nothing can replace the thrill of sitting with an audience and experiencing a story together with the actors as the story unfolds. It is visceral, life-changing, life-affirming, and life-giving. We have to return again and again to the theater to learn about ourselves and to learn amidst others. The shared human experience of the event changes us together, and we feel it. That cellular change is how the world changes, one idea, one heart at a time." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, Clark said, "I post on Instagram. I am not the world's most consistent 'post-er,' but I enjoy it, and I enjoy following others, too. I have time for emails and calendars every day; however, I am definitely a pencil and journal kind of girl. Putting pencil to paper and dreaming, thinking out loud on the page is how I recognize the inner promptings of the subconscious." For aspiring actors, she encouraged them to never give up. "Keep learning and keep your sense of humor. Find the best teachers you can, and do what they suggest. Take time to lie down and dream every day. Keep laughing. don’t take yourself so seriously. Whatever you’re thinking or going through, you’re not alone. Train your gut and listen to it! Life is a journey towards self-mastery, and we are wired for success, so try to stay out of your own way! Clark defined the word success as a "peaceful calm" and knowing that she has done her absolute best, whatever the project or initiative. "Being in a place where my skill set can best serve the world and humanity," she said. For her fans, she concluded about her March 5th event, "Please come and bring someone you love. It will be a really fun night, and its a great way to support the coolest Off-Broadway company in New York City: Classic Stage Company. It is my way of saying thank you to John Doyle and CSC for giving me the opportunity to tell a story through my lens as a stage director." To learn more about Tony winner Victoria Clark, check out her On March 5, Clark will be a part of an intimate Classic Stage Company (CSC) event, which is directed by John Doyle, with musical direction by Ted Sperling . "You can expect laughter, good stories, great music. 