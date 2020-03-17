Email
article image'The Young and The Restless' halts production due to Coronavirus

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The hit soap opera "The Young And The Restless" on CBS has suspended its production due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It has enough episodes filmed to cover the time period of the shutdown.
The No. 1 CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless, is the latest TV show that has been impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. Last week, as Digital Journal reported, General Hospital halted its production until April 10.
Due to the global health crisis and new restrictions by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, The Young and the Restless is suspending its production. This shutdown takes place starting on Tuesday, March 17, especially since the show is dark on Mondays. As of now, the suspension of the show's filming is for two weeks.
The Young and the Restless is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in conjunction with Sony Pictures Television. It has been renewed for four more years on CBS through 2024.
In February of 2020, The Young and The Restless won the Writers Guild of America Award for "Best Daytime Drama."
For the latest news on the show or to stream The Young and The Restless online, check out the official CBS website.
