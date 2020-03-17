The No. 1 CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless
, is the latest TV show that has been impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. Last week, as Digital Journal reported
, General Hospital halted its production until April 10.
Due to the global health crisis and new restrictions by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, The Young and the Restless
is suspending its production. This shutdown takes place starting on Tuesday, March 17, especially since the show is dark on Mondays. As of now, the suspension of the show's filming is for two weeks.
The Young and the Restless
is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company
in conjunction with Sony Pictures Television. It has been renewed for four more years on CBS through 2024.
In February of 2020, The Young and The Restless
won the Writers Guild of America Award
for "Best Daytime Drama."
For the latest news on the show or to stream The Young and The Restless
online, check out the official CBS website
.