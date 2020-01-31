The popular daytime drama has been renewed for four more seasons. It has been the most popular daytime show for the past 31 years and counting. The show is now in its 47th season, and still going strong.
In 2019, there were many milestone anniversaries from the show's veteran cast members: Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) celebrated 40 years with the show, Peter Bergman
(Jack Abbott) celebrated his 30th anniversary, Joshua Morrow
(Nicholas Newman) and Sharon Case
(Sharon Newman), both celebrated their 25th anniversaries, and Bryton James has been with the show for 15 years.
In February of 2020, acclaimed actor Eric Braeden
(Victor Newman) will be celebrating his 40th anniversary with the daytime drama.
Anthony Morina serves as the executive producer of The Young and The Restless
, with Josh Griffith as the co-executive producer and head writer.
To learn more about The Young and The Restless
, or to stream the show online, visit the official CBS website
.