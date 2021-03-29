'The Young and The Restless' celebrates 48th anniversary on CBS

Several cast members expressed their gratitude to the dedicated fans and viewers for this special 48th anniversary milestone, which features a total of over 12,000 episodes.
"Thank you for watching The Young and The Restless
," veteran actor Eric Braeden said in the video. "Happy 48th anniversary. Mark my word, the best is yet to come," he said with a smile.
In addition to 48 years as a show, the hit soap opera is celebrating 32 years as the No. 1 daytime drama on television. It was the winner of the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series" for the last two consecutive years.
Emmy winner Bryton James recently spoke with Digital Journal
about the 48th anniversary milestone of the show.
