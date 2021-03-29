Email
article image'The Young and The Restless' celebrates 48th anniversary on CBS

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The hit daytime drama "The Young and The Restless" celebrated its 48th anniversary on CBS. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Several cast members expressed their gratitude to the dedicated fans and viewers for this special 48th anniversary milestone, which features a total of over 12,000 episodes.
"Thank you for watching The Young and The Restless," veteran actor Eric Braeden said in the video. "Happy 48th anniversary. Mark my word, the best is yet to come," he said with a smile.
In addition to 48 years as a show, the hit soap opera is celebrating 32 years as the No. 1 daytime drama on television. It was the winner of the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series" for the last two consecutive years.
Emmy winner Bryton James recently spoke with Digital Journal about the 48th anniversary milestone of the show.
To learn more about The Young and The Restless or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.
