Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThe Tilles Center scores two 'Best of Long Island' nominations

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Greenvale - The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts has been nominated for two "Best of Long Island" awards in the 2019 competition.
Located in Greenvale on Long Island, the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts is up for "Best Concert Venue" and "Theatre Arts Center," both of which are in the "Arts and Entertainment" category of the 2019 "Best of Long Island" contest.
This past July, Digital Journal reviewed the Southern Rock Revival at the Tilles Center, which featured The Marshall Tucker Band and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels. Two months prior to that, Digital Journal reviewed Criss Angel's RAW magic show at this Long Island venue.
On October 12, rock queen Pat Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, will be performing an intimate, acoustic show of their classic hits as an award-winning duo. Rising Long Island songstress Sammi Rae Murciano will open them at the Tilles Center.
On October 25, George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States and Founder of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will be featured as a special guest at the Tilles Center. Former President George W. Bush will join Congressman Steve Israel, where they will discuss the challenges facing the United States in the 21st century, as well as the power of freedom.
To learn more about The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page.
More about Tilles Center, Performing arts, best of long island, Arts, Entertainment
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Jessie James Decker launches new book with South Beach Diet event
Review: Aubrey Wollett stuns on new 'Saltwater Gypsy' song and video Special
Call for a microbial 'Noah's Ark' to protect global health
Tropical system in Gulf of Mexico may be Hurricane by mid-week
US Senate leader hails Kavanaugh vote as 'proudest moment'
Interpol's missing Chinese chief resigns amid Beijing probe
SpaceX to attempt rocket landing on California soil tonight
Low turnout hits Romania gay marriage vote
Review: Randy Rainbow performs at The Paramount with Rosie O'Donnell
Meet Chef Jonathan Scinto: 2019 'Best of Long Island' nominee Special