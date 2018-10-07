Located in Greenvale on Long Island, the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts is up for "Best Concert Venue" and "Theatre Arts Center," both of which are in the "Arts and Entertainment" category of the 2019 "Best of Long Island" contest.
This past July, Digital Journal reviewed the Southern Rock Revival at the Tilles Center, which featured The Marshall Tucker Band
and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels
. Two months prior to that, Digital Journal
reviewed Criss Angel's RAW magic show at this Long Island venue.
On October 12, rock queen Pat Benatar
and her husband, Neil Giraldo, will be performing an intimate, acoustic show of their classic hits as an award-winning duo. Rising Long Island songstress Sammi Rae Murciano will open them at the Tilles Center.
On October 25, George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States and Founder of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will be featured as a special guest at the Tilles Center. Former President George W. Bush will join Congressman Steve Israel, where they will discuss the challenges facing the United States in the 21st century, as well as the power of freedom.
