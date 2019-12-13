Fans of the thriller "Perception" are in for a treat. It is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime, for members of the streaming service.
The thriller earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
It stars General Hospital'sWes Ramsey in the leading role as Daniel, Meera Rohit Kumbhani as Nina, Valerie Jane Parker as Kendall, Caitlin Mehner as Maggie, and Max Jenkins as Andrew, among other actors. Its trailer may be seen below.
Ilana Rein directed, produced and co-wrote this film with Brian Smith, and she chatted about it with this journalist back in September of 2019.
Perception is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime by clicking here. It is also available on such platforms as Apple and Google Play.
To learn more about Perception, check out its official website.