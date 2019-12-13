Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThe thriller 'Perception,' starring Wes Ramsey, on Amazon Prime

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Fans of the thriller "Perception" are in for a treat. It is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime, for members of the streaming service.
The thriller earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
It stars General Hospital's Wes Ramsey in the leading role as Daniel, Meera Rohit Kumbhani as Nina, Valerie Jane Parker as Kendall, Caitlin Mehner as Maggie, and Max Jenkins as Andrew, among other actors. Its trailer may be seen below.
Ilana Rein directed, produced and co-wrote this film with Brian Smith, and she chatted about it with this journalist back in September of 2019.
Perception is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime by clicking here. It is also available on such platforms as Apple and Google Play.
To learn more about Perception, check out its official website.
More about Perception, Thriller, Wes Ramsey, amazon prime
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Botswana animal groups outraged at elephant killing
'Manifesting Your Dreams' is a No. 1 book on Amazon
New phishing campaign targets gov’t departments around the world Special
Review: Bobby Bare melts hearts with 'Snowflake in the Wind' Special
NASA approves Dec. 20 Boeing CST-100 Starliner test flight
Op-Ed: Sydney air quality – Truly lousy, and dangerous, weeks later
Five years of thirst: S.Africa's Eastern Cape battles brutal drought
Trump to face impeachment vote after House panel approves charges
Swiss startup chosen by ESA for space debris cleanup mission
Should climate change be taught in U.S. schools?