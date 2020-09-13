Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Entertainment "The Donna Drake Show" in New York, hosted by esteemed journalist and media personaltiy Donna Drake, has celebrated a major milestone: 12 years on air. Digital Journal has the scoop. To date, The Donna Drake Show has featured over 7,500 interviews in its 600 plus episodes. Donna Drake, who created this show, is an international award-winning reporter, creative artist, writer, producer, and social media influencer. She has two Telly Awards to her credit, and she has been recognized by the United Nations for Global Citizenship. Donna Drake expressed that she is thankful for their passionate audience, their loyal advertisers, as well as the TV stations and platforms that carry her show. When it launched 12 years ago, their intention was to deliver uplifting news. "I am incredibly proud we have remained true to our mission," she remarked. The studios are located in New York, and it has produced episodes in North America, Europe and Japan. Her special celebrity guests have included Jay Leno, Howie Mandell, Mel Brooks, Tony Bennett, Nelson DeMille, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Michael Strahan, Martha Wash, Eric Roberts, and most recently, Grammy winner Tracy Young, Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees, YouTube star Rebecca Zamolo, Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian, and Cameron Mathison, among countless others. The Donna Drake Show is available on Dish and DirecTV. Digitally, it can be seen in the Unitd States and internationally (in 25 countries) on YouTube and on demand platforms including Syncbak's VUit, FOOTPRINT Network, as well as on Android, iOS, Apple TV and Roku. Her focus is optimistic and positive news, where viewers can find inspiration in her interview subjects. For more information on The Donna Drake Show, check out its It is a 30-minute TV and digital talk show series that airs weekly across the United States. It features interviews with celebrity entertainers, sports stars, top journalists, business professionals, authors, motivational speakers, frontline workers, health and wellness experts, and everyday heroes. All of these distinguished individuals are sharing their stories of triumph, inspiration, and perseverance.To date, The Donna Drake Show has featured over 7,500 interviews in its 600 plus episodes. Donna Drake, who created this show, is an international award-winning reporter, creative artist, writer, producer, and social media influencer. She has two Telly Awards to her credit, and she has been recognized by the United Nations for Global Citizenship.Donna Drake expressed that she is thankful for their passionate audience, their loyal advertisers, as well as the TV stations and platforms that carry her show. When it launched 12 years ago, their intention was to deliver uplifting news. "I am incredibly proud we have remained true to our mission," she remarked.The studios are located in New York, and it has produced episodes in North America, Europe and Japan. Her special celebrity guests have included Jay Leno, Howie Mandell, Mel Brooks, Tony Bennett, Nelson DeMille, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Michael Strahan, Martha Wash, Eric Roberts, and most recently, Grammy winner Tracy Young, Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees, YouTube star Rebecca Zamolo, Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian, and Cameron Mathison, among countless others.The Donna Drake Show is available on Dish and DirecTV. Digitally, it can be seen in the Unitd States and internationally (in 25 countries) on YouTube and on demand platforms including Syncbak's VUit, FOOTPRINT Network, as well as on Android, iOS, Apple TV and Roku. Her focus is optimistic and positive news, where viewers can find inspiration in her interview subjects.For more information on The Donna Drake Show, check out its official website and its Facebook page and follow the show on Instagram More about The Donna Drake Show, donna drake, Telly The Donna Drake Show donna drake Telly