article image'The Bay' pays tribute to late veteran TV actor John Reilly

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran TV actor John Reilly passed away on January 9, 2021, and the digital series "The Bay" paid a heartfelt tribute to him. He was 84 years old.
Reilly was known for his acting work in such soap operas as General Hospital, Sunset Beach, Beverly Hills, 90210, Dallas, Passions, and more recently, the 19-time Emmy award-winning series, The Bay, where he played the role of Mortimer.
"Condolences to the loved ones of the great John Reilly, an enormous talent with the heart of gold. You touched the hearts of so many and we are grateful to have you as a small part of our family, who left a big mark. Forever missed and loved," the show posted on its social media pages.
Showrunner Gregori J. Martin, who created The Bay, expressed his sympathies to the Reilly family. "My heart is heavy today for your loss. John will be missed and always remembered fondly. Sending love and light to you all during this difficult time," he remarked in a tweet.
