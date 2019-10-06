Email
article imageTamara Braun of GH to star in a play directed by Ronnie Marmo

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"Death With Dignity…Comes In A Milkshake," starring acclaimed actress Tamara Braun, is a play written by Sam Henry Kass. The show will open on October 18 and it will run until November 16.
This marks playwright Sam Henry Kass's fifth collaboration with veteran entertainer Ronnie Marmo, who recently starred as Lenny Bruce in I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce. Marmo is directing the new play. The show will feature 11 performances and a preview.
Emmy award-winning actress Tamara Braun (who plays Dr. Kim Nero on General Hospital) stars as "The Doctor."
The cast also includes Hansford Prince as Patient No. 1, Paul Jacek as Patient No. 2, Jonathan Moreno Patient No. 3, and Thomas F. Evans as Horse Head.
Death With Dignity…Comes In A Milkshake deals with a therapy session that turns into full-blown mental anarchy. Braun's character "The Doctor" comes across patients without appointments, insurance, and homes; moreover, they are incapable of surviving in the real world.
The play tackles such subjects as politics, social issues, and show biz. It showcases the inner battle to decide when enough is enough, as well as the fragility of life.
To learn more about Death With Dignity…Comes In A Milkshake, check out the official Theater 68 website and its Facebook page.
