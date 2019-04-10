Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Swen Temmel chatted with Digital Journal about his 2019 Emmy nomination (for serving as a producer on "The Bay") and his work on the film "After." He also spoke about the impact of technology on the entertainment business. In the romantic film, After, Temmel plays the character Jace, whom he describes as a "bad boy." "I am the lead character's best friend and I am a tattoo artist in the movie. I'm the instigator of the bad things that will happen in the film," he said. "It was fun to play a character that is rough around the edges." Temmel is drawn to acting since he enjoys touching people's lives, and "letting them escape from the world and reality around them." "That's why people go to the theater: to escape from their own problems in life. That inspires me every day," he said. "The movie After makes people laugh and cry, and forget about their own worries for a second," he added. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "If you really love acting or being on stage or doing theater, keep doing it. Be yourself. That's the most important thing. Keep pushing on and work hard, and the time will come." Temmel listed Dame Helen Mirren as his dream female acting partner. "Dame Helen is such a beautiful woman, and she has class like no other person. She can do any role, whether it's comedy or drama, and she really brings you in. She's top-of-the-line," he said. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Temmel said, "Before you had all these superstars and actors that everybody knew, and now the streaming services give other people a chance to make it. Technology gives people more outlets to put their shows or movies on. It is great for filmmakers and actors and the business in general." "Technology also allows you to watch whatever programs you want, whenever you want, at your own schedule," he added. For his After fans, Temmel said, "Without the fans, we wouldn't have a movie like we have and the success that we having. The fans are the ones that supported us when we were filming it and at the premiere. A huge thank you to them." To learn more about actor Swen Temmel, follow him on Temmel secured a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination as part of the producing team for the hit digital drama series, The Bay. "That felt incredible. You always hope that one day you will get admired for the hard work that you do throughout your career, so to get a nomination like that is amazing," he said. "To be nominated for a show like The Bay, which has such a large following, and is such a great show, makes it even more exciting."In the romantic film, After, Temmel plays the character Jace, whom he describes as a "bad boy." "I am the lead character's best friend and I am a tattoo artist in the movie. I'm the instigator of the bad things that will happen in the film," he said. "It was fun to play a character that is rough around the edges."Temmel is drawn to acting since he enjoys touching people's lives, and "letting them escape from the world and reality around them." "That's why people go to the theater: to escape from their own problems in life. That inspires me every day," he said."The movie After makes people laugh and cry, and forget about their own worries for a second," he added.For young and aspiring actors, he said, "If you really love acting or being on stage or doing theater, keep doing it. Be yourself. That's the most important thing. Keep pushing on and work hard, and the time will come."Temmel listed Dame Helen Mirren as his dream female acting partner. "Dame Helen is such a beautiful woman, and she has class like no other person. She can do any role, whether it's comedy or drama, and she really brings you in. She's top-of-the-line," he said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Temmel said, "Before you had all these superstars and actors that everybody knew, and now the streaming services give other people a chance to make it. Technology gives people more outlets to put their shows or movies on. It is great for filmmakers and actors and the business in general.""Technology also allows you to watch whatever programs you want, whenever you want, at your own schedule," he added.For his After fans, Temmel said, "Without the fans, we wouldn't have a movie like we have and the success that we having. The fans are the ones that supported us when we were filming it and at the premiere. A huge thank you to them."To learn more about actor Swen Temmel, follow him on Instagram and his IMDb page More about Swen Temmel, After, Film, Actor, Helen Mirren Swen Temmel After Film Actor Helen Mirren Dame