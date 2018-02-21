Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Entertainment Veteran radio host Joyce Barrie took some time from her busy schedule to chat with Digital Journal about her respected career in radio. In addition, Barrie was one of the world's first female stockbrokers. She is drawn to radio since she enjoys making a difference in people's lives. "It is a worldwide show, weekdays, and I am excited about getting my message out. I also love my great guests, fabulous fans and special programs that can significantly impact lives in a most positive way. As a Personal & Professional Success Coach, my coaching experience and expertise are skills I naturally utilize on every show." Regarding her proudest professional moments in radio, she said, "My proudest moments are the interviews with people such as world-renowned celebrity to the stars, Peter Marks; author and health guru, Beverly Nadler, and noted health professionals, Dr. Bernie Siegel and Dr. Eben Alexander. Other great guests include another amazing author, Ted Ciuba, and the very popular radio personality, John Bell, Men of Faith like Chap Oscar, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Rabbi Eric Greenberg, and Father Brian McWeeney are also regulars on the show, offering their wise words in a way that inspires and appeals to people of all faiths." Most impressive about Barrie is that she was one of the first female stockbrokers in the world. "I had a very successful 16-year career on Wall Street," she said. "At the time I entered Wall Street, I was one of the first women in the world to be a stockbroker. I immediately mastered the world of stock options and specialized in them at a time when they were not listed on any exchange and one had to go to a specialty firm to buy and sell them. My first company, once I got my full-service broker's license, was with Icahn & Co. Carl Icahn, the philanthropic billionaire, had the foresight to hire me, saying that no doubt 'my personality would get me into doors that were always closed to women.' The rest is history." For aspiring professionals who wish to pursue a career in radio, Barrie said, "Choose the niche that is of greatest interest to you, the area where you have the most knowledge and experience, and be 'the expert' in that field as the host of your own radio show. People all over the world are looking for advice in literally every imaginable topic, and they are searching for answers. Is there something that you do, or have done, where your background and expertise might help and/or be of interest to others? If so, do your own radio show, and target it to the specific audience that's looking for the answers that you can provide." Regarding the impact of technology on radio, she said, "For decades, the only way to listen to a broadcast station was by listening to a radio. And, unless the station had a very powerful signal which crossed state lines, the only way to hear a radio station was to be in the area where their signal reached. Nowadays, because of web technology, you can stream radio stations from all over the world. Technology has also brought about many listening options, meaning that you can listen to traditional radio, or music streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music." As a radio host, Barrie is an avid user of technology in her daily routine. "Technology helps me to communicate with my audience more quickly and efficiently. While I'm doing my radio show, listeners can contact and interact with me in a chat room. And, of course, they can call-in to be on my show. So, instead of just broadcasting my worldwide show for people to listen to, they can communicate verbally or via chat, while we are live. My show, Joyce Barrie and Friends, is typically, more of a two-way conversation between my selected guest and myself. I do personally respond to people in the chat room and to callers on the studio lines," she explained. For her fans and radio followers, Barrie concluded, "Thank you! I appreciate you. Go out and make someone happy today. Go perform a 'Random Act of Kindness.'" On her radio background, Barrie shared, "I got into radio by being discovered on a daily leadership conference call. Three alpha males had their own radio show and wanted a female voice. They tried out three other females; none lasted past one program. When they heard me on the leadership call, they knew I would be perfect. And so, I was one of four voices broadcasting with them and we all had equal time. After about a year and a half, a good friend who was a radio professional for decades (Stefan Rybak) kept urging and encouraging me to have my own show. I was happy working with the three men, but Stefan's persistence put me on the track to getting my own venue. I had everything in place to do my show, and literally, worked it out to start it on the very next day I stopped doing the show with my co-hosts." 