article imageStreaming apps may solve the problem of what to watch on Netflix

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Ever stumble on what to watch on streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime or Hulu? Streaming apps may be the solution to this problem.
According to The Wrap, a study finds that an average Netflix user browses for 18 minutes in an effort to select something to watch.
One solution to this dilemma is its latest state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI), which offers the public customized recommendations based on their personal preferences. This algorithm though does not always correspond to how the viewer is feeling in the moment, so a possible fix is a shuffle button. The only downside to a shuffle button if that it only works if the user already knows what he or she wants to watch, and then, they will be presented with a random episode from their favorite program or series.
Another way to solve this issue would be the creation of channels devoted to user interests such as drama, comedy, history, action or cartoons for the younger audiences. This could help curate continuous streams of content, where they will blend classic episodes with newer material, as well as movies and original content on the streaming services.
In addition, streaming services could assemble short-film bundles, where they put several short films together based on user interests. Curators of streaming services could match content based on forthcoming holidays or entertainment events (music festivals, award ceremonies) or actors that recently passed away so that viewers can binge-watch their work in a collection or a series of episodes.
As competition gets heated among the streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu), one can always rely on content curation and discovery to help users solve the problem of what to watch on the digital platforms. In the end, entertainment ought to be enjoyable as opposed to a task or chore.
In other Netflix news, as Digital Journal reported, the streaming service saw a major expansion of their user base. It ha a total of 148 million paying subscribers.
