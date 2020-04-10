Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Music Alecia "Mixi" Demner from the rock group Stitched Up Heart chatted about their "Darkness" album, their inspirations, and being artists in the digital age. She listed "Crooked Halo" as her personal favorite tune from the album. "At the moment I would have to go with 'Crooked Halo' because it is far different than anything we’ve ever written and is our rebellion against being classified as one genre. We never want to feel trapped into doing the same thing forever. The art we make needs to be limitless and free," she said. Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "Life inspires me. Everything I am going through at the time comes out in the lyrics. How the music is sounding can change the tone of delivery on that subject." On their future plans, Mixi said, "Touring a lot and writing more music so we can keep putting out new stuff as often as possible." When asked about her dream collaboration choices, she said, "I already did a collab with Sully Erna from Godsmack and he was at the top of my list. I would say next would be Chis Jericho from Fozzy or LJ from Sevendust." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's all new. We are evolving. Just like vinyl evolved to a cassette, and that evolved to a CD. The movement is interesting as singles are truly chosen by the listener. You can tell who likes which song the most just by the amount of spins. So we aren't spoon-fed as much with this way of listening." For the fans, she concluded about Darkness, "If you're in a place that’s dark mentally. Think of all the things you've been through before and made it out of. Realize how that made you stronger. Look for the positive and use that strength to get out of that dark place. That is what the lyrics in this record are about." Darkness is available on On the song selection approach for, Darkness, Mixi said, "It kind of landed very easily into place. It told a story throughout the album lyrically and the way it felt as a whole."She listed "Crooked Halo" as her personal favorite tune from the album. "At the moment I would have to go with 'Crooked Halo' because it is far different than anything we’ve ever written and is our rebellion against being classified as one genre. We never want to feel trapped into doing the same thing forever. The art we make needs to be limitless and free," she said.Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "Life inspires me. Everything I am going through at the time comes out in the lyrics. How the music is sounding can change the tone of delivery on that subject."On their future plans, Mixi said, "Touring a lot and writing more music so we can keep putting out new stuff as often as possible."When asked about her dream collaboration choices, she said, "I already did a collab with Sully Erna from Godsmack and he was at the top of my list. I would say next would be Chis Jericho from Fozzy or LJ from Sevendust."On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's all new. We are evolving. Just like vinyl evolved to a cassette, and that evolved to a CD. The movement is interesting as singles are truly chosen by the listener. You can tell who likes which song the most just by the amount of spins. So we aren't spoon-fed as much with this way of listening."For the fans, she concluded about Darkness, "If you're in a place that’s dark mentally. Think of all the things you've been through before and made it out of. Realize how that made you stronger. Look for the positive and use that strength to get out of that dark place. That is what the lyrics in this record are about."Darkness is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about Stitched Up Heart, Darkness, Album, mixi, Digital Age Stitched Up Heart Darkness Album mixi Digital Age