Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStephen Nichols returns as Steve Johnson on 'Days of Our Lives'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actor Stephen Nichols is back in Salem. He will be returning to "Days of Our Lives" on NBC as Steve "Patch" Johnson.
Nichols has played the role of Steve Johnson on and off since 1985. He last appeared on the hit NBC soap opera in August of 2018. He revealed the news of his return to Soap Opera Digest. The actor thanked all of his dedicated fans for all of their love and support.
In addition to his work on Days of Our Lives, Nichols is known for his role as Tucker McCall on The Young and The Restless on CBS, which he played from December of 2009 until January of 2013. Prior to that, he also portrayed Stefan Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital opposite acclaimed actress Genie Francis.
In other Days of Our Lives news, Vanessa A. Williams is returning for a brief stint as Dr. Valerie Grant on the show.
Speaking of Days of Our Lives, it has been nominated for 27 Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 5 in Pasadena, California.
To learn more about actor Stephen Nichols, check out his official Facebook page and his official website.
More about Stephen Nichols, steve johnson, days of our lives, Actor
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin seems to be in recovery mode as it breaks through $5,300
Ontario's legal adult-use cannabis sales hit new low
A shift in Facebook's ethos? The 'future is now private'
French cheese recalled in Germany over E.coli scare
Apple tops forecasts as pivot to services shows progress
Op-Ed: Amazon dumps thousands of merchants, many rumors but few facts
Rage, hope as Venezuelan soldiers join anti-Maduro protests
Sri Lanka Muslim women uncover out of fear
2 Dead, 4 Injured in UNC Charlotte Shooting, person in custody
Review: Adam Lambert, Queen amazing on 'The Show Must Go On' documentary Special