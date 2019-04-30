Nichols has played the role of Steve Johnson on and off since 1985. He last appeared on the hit NBC soap opera in August of 2018. He revealed the news of his return to Soap Opera Digest
. The actor thanked all of his dedicated fans for all of their love and support.
In addition to his work on Days of Our Lives
, Nichols is known for his role as Tucker McCall on The Young and The Restless
on CBS, which he played from December of 2009 until January of 2013. Prior to that, he also portrayed Stefan Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital
opposite acclaimed actress Genie Francis
.
In other Days of Our Lives news, Vanessa A. Williams
is returning for a brief stint as Dr. Valerie Grant on the show.
Speaking of Days of Our Lives
, it has been nominated for 27 Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 5 in Pasadena, California.
