Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Young actress Stella May Grubb chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Rekindling Christmas" and being a performer in the digital age.

On being a part of Rekindling Christmas, she exclaimed, "I had such a fantastic time. They had an amazing cast. Everyone was in the game. They became my second family on set. I spent so much time with them. The people I was working with ALL worked so hard. Everyone wanted to make the scene the best we could. I liked that the movie was fun and active. I also liked that I had a second Christmas. That was really cool. We didn't have a lot of separation on set which made it really hard to leave everyone when it was time to go."

When asked what her favorite part of this experience was, she responded, "I have a lot of parts that were my favorite, but one thing that stands out is that I got to film at night. I've always wanted to do that. My mom was there with me, so I got to stay up a late on the overnight sets and watch them film after my scene was done. It was super awesome. Obviously, I want to be an actor, but I also want to be a director. Sometimes it's hard to get me off set. I always stay longer on set if they let me. So I can watch and learn."

Regarding her inspirations as an actress, she said, "I love to meet new people and have new experiences. I like to act with other actors. I love to be on camera and I love acting in movies. I love that when you get an audition you never know what's going to happen next."

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It's pretty cool because social media connects you with so many people. I love seeing what people are doing and what's happening in the moment. It's also a great way to promote yourself. I actually have two Christmas movies coming out this fall. It's a great way to let my friends and family know what I'm up to. Look out for both of these films coming out this fall 2020."

For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Keep going to class, have fun, and get excited about your auditions."

She defined the word success as follows: "That you did a great job, you did the best you could do for today and tomorrow is always a new day."

Grubb concluded about Rekindling Christmas, "I suggest to read the book first…if you're old enough. I didn't get to read the book because I wasn't old enough. I got to read the script though. Close enough I guess. Regardless go see the movie because I think you will enjoy it."

To learn more about actress Stella May Grubb, follow her on Facebook and her IMDb page