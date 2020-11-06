Email
article imageStacy Haiduk to participate in virtual fan event for Spectrum

By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Stacy Haiduk will be participating in a virtual fan event on November 13. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Haiduk is known for her portrayal of Kristen DiMera on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives.
This fan event will take place on Friday, November 13, at 8 p.m. EST, and it will be hosted by entertainment personality Tony Moore from Dishin' Days.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom event for Spectrum, check out the official Spectrum Celebrity Events website. A portion of the proceeds will be going towards the following nonprofit organization: the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
She is also known for her roles in such TV series as The Young and The Restless, All My Children, and Superboy.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actress Stacy Haiduk, follow her on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Stacy Haiduk back in the spring of 2020.
Stacy Haiduk
Stacy Haiduk
Bjoern Kommerell
