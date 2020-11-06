Haiduk
is known for her portrayal of Kristen DiMera on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives
.
This fan event will take place on Friday, November 13, at 8 p.m. EST, and it will be hosted by entertainment personality Tony Moore from Dishin' Days
.
To learn more about this upcoming Zoom event for Spectrum, check out the official Spectrum Celebrity Events website
. A portion of the proceeds will be going towards the following nonprofit organization: the Los Angeles LGBT Center
.
She is also known for her roles in such TV series as The Young and The Restless
, All My Children
, and Superboy
.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actress Stacy Haiduk, follow her on Instagram
.
Stacy Haiduk
Bjoern Kommerell