Most recently, she starred as Kristen DiMera on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives
. "It was amazing. Kristen is a great character. She is so deep and she has a lot of pain and anger in her. She also has a wonderful, vulnerable side to her that not many people get to see. It has been a real joy," she said.
When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, she said, "It was hard for me initially, but for some reason, I could do it. Learning dialogue takes time, at least three to six months to get comfortable with that short-term memory. I like working so I am pleased to have those challenges and opportunities anytime."
Haiduk will be appearing at the "Samantha's Friends
" benefit fundraiser on September 19 and 20 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida. Joining her will be such actors as Eric Martsolf, Kyle Lowder, Paul Telfer, Christopher Sean, and Jordi Vilasuso, and it will have a "Phantom of the Opera" theme to it. The proceeds go towards the Southeastern Guide Dogs
charity. "I am excited. That will be my first time," she admitted. "I am so honored to do this event. It will be so much fun. I love meeting the fans, that's something I really enjoy doing."
On October 10, Haiduk will be a part of a Spectrum fan event that will be held at the Los Angeles Burbank Marriott Airport Hotel. A part of each ticket sold will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center. For more information, visit the Spectrum Celebrity events website
. "I am very excited that they asked me to come on board to their event," she said.
At the upcoming Spectrum fan event, she will be joined by Eric Martsolf
, Jen Lilley
, Billy Flynn
, Kate Mansi, Paul Telfer
, Scott Shilstone
, and Brock Kelly
. It will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of "Dishin' Days."
Haiduk is also thrilled to have her fan club with Star Struck Fan Events
. "Paul and Keith are fantastic," she said. "To have my very own fan club is lovely. It's a really great thing, especially for people who are unable to make it to these fan events. I am thrilled to be a part of it."
For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you love what you do, and if you really love it, hang in there, stay in there and don't give up. Some things don't happen overnight. Believe in yourself. Keep pushing and keep moving forward. Don't give up on yourself since it can get really difficult."
Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, "Taking it one day a time."
On her definition of the word success, Haiduk said, "Staying in the game and not giving up."
For her dedicated fans and supporters, she said, "Stay in your love and stay in your light. Thank you for all of your support. Stay on the journey with us actors."
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Stacy Haiduk, follow her on Instagram
.