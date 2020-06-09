Email
article imageSpotlight NY to re-open, to feature 'Quarantine Art' exhibition

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Spotlight NY is an art bar that is located at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. It will be re-opening on Wednesday, June 10.
It will be open for live music, outdoor seating, as well as drinks (signature cocktails, beer, and wine). They will be servicing a variety of foods, including burgers and salads.
They also have a public art exhibition entitled "Quarantine Art." This artwork exhibit was created during the COVID-19 quarantine by local Long Island artists. It is open to anyone to participate. Spotlight NY is giving local artists a platform to showcase and sell their work in a live setting that may not have otherwise been seen due to COVID-19, in the hopes to encourage creativity during the tough times in our world.
In addition, Spotlight NY is encouraging that a portion of the proceeds to be donated to Huntington Hospital in support of their response and efforts to the Coronavirus pandemic.
This past December, as Digital Journal reported, The Paramount in Huntington ranked No. 3 worldwide in the "Club Venues" category.
To learn more about Spotlight NY, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
