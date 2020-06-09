It will be open for live music, outdoor seating, as well as drinks (signature cocktails, beer, and wine). They will be servicing a variety of foods, including burgers and salads.
They also have a public art exhibition entitled "Quarantine Art
." This artwork exhibit was created during the COVID-19 quarantine by local Long Island artists. It is open to anyone to participate. Spotlight NY is giving local artists a platform to showcase and sell their work in a live setting that may not have otherwise been seen due to COVID-19, in the hopes to encourage creativity during the tough times in our world.
In addition, Spotlight NY is encouraging that a portion of the proceeds to be donated to Huntington Hospital
in support of their response and efforts to the Coronavirus pandemic.
This past December, The Paramount
, The Paramount
in Huntington ranked No. 3 worldwide in the "Club Venues" category.
To learn more about Spotlight NY, check out its official website
and its Facebook page
