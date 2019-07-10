New York
-
Broadway star Sophia Anne Caruso has a major reason to celebrate in her professional life. She received a Sardi's Caricature.
On Wednesday, July 10, the teen actress' caricature joined the wall of the iconic Sardi's Restaurant in New York City, among other great caricatures of noteworthy individuals.
Caruso is known for her leading role as Lydia Deetz on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Beetlejuice. Her live performance in the hit musical garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal, where she was described as "fantastic."
Caruso was the recipient of the Theatre World Award, and she was nominated for a Broadway Audience Choice Award. The Theatre World Award is an honor bestowed upon individual actors for their debut performance in Broadway or off-Broadway productions.