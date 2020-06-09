Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Entertainment Multifaceted entertainer Shanti Lowry chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination in the hit digital drama series "Bronx SIU" on Amazon Prime. "Last year, I was blown away with the idea of having my name next to the word 'Emmy,' and I feel the same way this year with the idea that it wasn't a fluke," she added. "I really appreciate the Emmy nominating committee for adding the digital categories because it is important to include all sorts of different projects and platforms because that's how people are getting their content these days." She describes her character Yolanda as "really fun" to play. "Yolanda is very layered and very complex, and that's kind of fun. They let her work that out and find the truth and humanity in her, and that's kind of rare in female characters. I am very honored that I get to play her," she said. "On top of that, Yolanda is physical so I get to use my physical ability for fight scenes," she added. 'Bronx SIU' on Amazon Prime Photo Courtesy of Bronx SIU For young and aspiring actors and dancers, Lowery said, "You need to define success for yourself. I think that's really important for actors and dancers, and anybody who is trying to pursue a creative endeavor. Usually, you are not doing it for money, which means you are doing it because you want to create something that is meaningful. That's going to be really hard. It's a hard business, and you need to decide early on what success means for you." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Becoming." "With everything going on and social media being such a vocal platform for people, I decided to use my platform to speak my truth the best I can. I'm trying to find a way to be the positive, hopeful, and inspirational artist, while also trying to find a way to be a motivated activist and get things done. I'm trying to balance that and become the woman that I want to be, which would be both of those things." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It's a new world. It can be scary or it can be inspiring, and each day you have to make that decision." She listed John C. Reilly, Denzel Washington, and Meryl Streep as her dream collaboration choices in the acting world. "It would be fascinating to sit down and watch how Denzel Washington works," she said. "I wouldn't know what to do around Meryl Streep, but I would love to watch her work as well." Lowry defined the word success as "being able to pay her bills and living comfortably through acting." "Success, to me, is about being a well-rounded person," she admitted. 