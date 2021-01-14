Sean Kanan to release motivational book 'Way of The Cobra'

He is encouraging his fans and readers to unleash their inner badass in this motivational new book. "I promise you have one," he said.
His highly-anticipated book Way of The Cobra
is available for pre-order by clicking here
.
Most recently, Sean Kanan
released five new episodes of the first season of Studio City
on the streaming service Amazon Prime. These new episodes of Studio City
were well-received by Digital Journal
. The series was created by Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it is directed by Timothy Woodward Jr.
The five new episodes of Studio City
are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
.
To learn more about Way of The Cobra
, check out its official website
.
Instagram