Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSean Kanan to release motivational book 'Way of The Cobra'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Sean Kanan ("Studio City") will be releasing his new book "Way of The Cobra." Digital Journal has the scoop.
He is encouraging his fans and readers to unleash their inner badass in this motivational new book. "I promise you have one," he said.
His highly-anticipated book Way of The Cobra is available for pre-order by clicking here.
Most recently, Sean Kanan released five new episodes of the first season of Studio City on the streaming service Amazon Prime. These new episodes of Studio City were well-received by Digital Journal. The series was created by Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it is directed by Timothy Woodward Jr.
The five new episodes of Studio City are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
To learn more about Way of The Cobra, check out its official website.
Instagram

Kanan (@sean.kanan)

More about Sean Kanan, Way of The Cobra, Studio City, Book
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
Snapchat permanently bans Donald Trump from site
Don't pimp my ride: Afghanistan retires '39' number plates
New variant of COVID-19 found in Columbus, Ohio
Sean Kanan to release motivational book 'Way of The Cobra'
Stacks of coffins: German crematorium struggles in pandemic
'Tree of Liberty' pro-Trump website in Canada shutdown
Brazil's Bolsonaro increasingly isolated as Trump leaves
Italian PM battles to keep government afloat
Ugandans vote in charged election under internet blackout