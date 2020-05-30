The virtual 2020 Indie Series Awards
ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 18, at 9 p.m. EST.
Studio City
, created by Sean Kanan
, earned 12 Indie Series Awards nominations
.
In addition, Studio City
garnered eight Daytime Emmy nominations
, which include nods in such prestigious categories as "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series," and "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series," as well as five nominations in the acting digital categories ("Outstanding Lead Actor" for Sean Kanan, "Outstanding Supporting Actress" for Carolyn Hennesy and Patrika Darbo, "Outstanding Supporting Actor" for Tristan Rogers and "Outstanding Guest Performer" for Scott Turner Schofield
).
To learn more about the 2020 Indie Series Awards, visit its official website
.