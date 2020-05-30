Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSean Kanan to host the 2020 Indie Series Awards virtual ceremony

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran soap actor Sean Kanan will be hosting the 2020 Indie Series Awards, which will be held remotely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual 2020 Indie Series Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 18, at 9 p.m. EST.
Studio City, created by Sean Kanan, earned 12 Indie Series Awards nominations.
In addition, Studio City garnered eight Daytime Emmy nominations, which include nods in such prestigious categories as "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series," and "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series," as well as five nominations in the acting digital categories ("Outstanding Lead Actor" for Sean Kanan, "Outstanding Supporting Actress" for Carolyn Hennesy and Patrika Darbo, "Outstanding Supporting Actor" for Tristan Rogers and "Outstanding Guest Performer" for Scott Turner Schofield).
To learn more about the 2020 Indie Series Awards, visit its official website.
More about Sean Kanan, Studio City, Indie Series Awards, Virtual, Ceremony
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
SpaceX launch moving ahead, weather uncertain
SpaceX begins final countdown for Saturday launch
Coronavirus hopes and fears centre on 'immunity'
Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit
Violence divides protesters, as 'chaos' grips Minneapolis
World's largest all-electric aircraft makes first flight
Janet Hubert talks 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for 'King Ester' Special
Op-Ed: Coronavirus: Why it's too early to open shops
Bad tempered post-Brexit talks enter crucial phase
What could losing US 'special status' mean for Hong Kong?