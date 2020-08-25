Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Savannah May chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix, and being an actress in the digital age. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It seems as if every day there is another new streaming service producing more and more content for the world to see. As an actor, that gives you multiple opportunities to work and further your career. With those types of outlets always being right at hand, it also gives the audience flexibility on when/where they are able to watch their favorite shows or movies. However, when it comes to the social media side of the 'digital age,'it can definitely be hard to try and navigate." "You can feel this pressure to try and represent yourself a certain way to gain a bigger following or fan base. My life motto is to always be yourself and I want people to see the real me on my social media accounts, not some version that’s just to please others," she added. On her daily motivations, she said, "For me, the passion I have for what I do is what motivates me. I know that probably sounds cheesy but it’s the truth. I genuinely love to perform, and I always want to be the best I can be. I’ve wanted this since I was a little girl and there’s nothing that can stop me from continuing to work hard on my craft and become even better than I was the day before. I want to grow not only as an actor and performer but also as a person." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Never forget why you wanted to become an actor in the first place. I think a lot of people enter the industry with the love for it, but as time goes on, they can begin to focus on the fame of it all. They can get lost in the lights and start to lose who they are. This business is certainly hard enough and can affect you as a person, but you can’t let it change who you are. Always remember where you came from and never let that go." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Getting used to the new normal. Being in the middle of a global pandemic while promoting the show is definitely a different experience. It’s honestly become so normal to me that even thinking about leaving my house for work is a strange thought." She shared her inspiring words for people and fans during this pandemic. "I know right now it’s really difficult to be distancing yourself from the people you love and to feel isolated from the world but it’s so important we continue to follow the safety guidelines. Take this time to focus on yourself. Maybe brush up on an old talent, learn to do something new that you’ve always wanted to do but never had the time. Just find ways to expand not only your abilities but to evolve as a human being. And please, wear a mask," she said. May defined the word success as follows: "Wanting the people, you love and care about to succeed more than you want it for yourself." She concluded about Julie and the Phantoms, "Get ready for a show unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. You will laugh, cry, feel inspired and dance in your seat all in the same episode. Also, be prepared to have the whole soundtrack on repeat. You won’t be able to get these songs out of your head, trust me." Savannah May Amanda Elkins Regarding her experience in the series Julie and the Phantoms, she said, "It was nothing short of wonderful. The show itself is incredibly special, so I was already really excited to be a part of it and that feeling only amplified when we started production. There were so many moments on set where I would look at these insanely talented people that I was getting to work with and was truly blown away by what was happening on screen. 