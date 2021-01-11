Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Roy Huang chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the action film "Last Three Days," which was written and directed by Brian Ulrich. He opened up about his character Ronin. "Ronin is somewhat enigmatic, not a 'good guy' and not the typical 'bad guy' made this character interesting for me. Also, the guns and fight scenes were fun," he said. Huang complimented actor Robert Palmer Watkins, who played Jack. "In addition to being extremely professional, Rob was also very easy to work with. He brought a lot of energy into every scene we had together while being friendly and easygoing when we weren't filming. I was definitely inspired by Rob's work ethic," he said. On working with writer and director Brian Ulrich, he said, "Working with Brian was great. He had a very strong vision for what he was looking for, but at the same time was open to exploring new ideas while we were on set." "Brian's willingness to let us give input on the scenes as we worked made the set feel very collaborative and involved which made my experience all the better. We became friends over the course of the shoot and we still reach out to each other from time to time to chat about film stuff," he elaborated. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "commit. "Also, don't give up, it's a long process," he said. Regarding his career-defining moments, he said, "I think if there's any moment that helped to define me in my career, it would be the moment I decided to jump into acting and pursue a career. I didn't get into the business until later in my life so diving in headfirst was definitely scary and there was a lot that was uncertain. Looking back, I'm glad I took the leap." On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success, for me, means freedom. In my acting career that means having options and the ability to pick and choose the projects that I want to be involved in. In my career as well as my life in general I aspire to be able to choose projects and endeavors that fulfill me and create the kind of impact that I desire to see in the world." Huang concluded about Last Three Days, "I think the trailer does a pretty good job of showing what the movie is about. If I were to add anything it would be that Last Three Days is an indie film made by Brian Ulrich and a very ambitious group of filmmakers that delivers a lot of the value that you would get in a big-budget studio flick." Read More: Digital Journal also chatted with Roy Huang's Last Three Days co-star On being a part of Last Three Days, he said, " I had a great experience working on it. Brian and the rest of the team he put together to make his ambitious first film, were mostly young filmmakers, some fresh out of film school. The whole team felt like a family and they all brought a sense of enthusiasm and energy to the set. You got the sense that everyone was eager to work together to get this film made. This made working on this film really fun."He opened up about his character Ronin. "Ronin is somewhat enigmatic, not a 'good guy' and not the typical 'bad guy' made this character interesting for me. Also, the guns and fight scenes were fun," he said.Huang complimented actor Robert Palmer Watkins, who played Jack. "In addition to being extremely professional, Rob was also very easy to work with. He brought a lot of energy into every scene we had together while being friendly and easygoing when we weren't filming. I was definitely inspired by Rob's work ethic," he said.On working with writer and director Brian Ulrich, he said, "Working with Brian was great. He had a very strong vision for what he was looking for, but at the same time was open to exploring new ideas while we were on set.""Brian's willingness to let us give input on the scenes as we worked made the set feel very collaborative and involved which made my experience all the better. We became friends over the course of the shoot and we still reach out to each other from time to time to chat about film stuff," he elaborated.For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "commit. "Also, don't give up, it's a long process," he said.Regarding his career-defining moments, he said, "I think if there's any moment that helped to define me in my career, it would be the moment I decided to jump into acting and pursue a career. I didn't get into the business until later in my life so diving in headfirst was definitely scary and there was a lot that was uncertain. Looking back, I'm glad I took the leap."On his definition of the word success, he said, "Success, for me, means freedom. In my acting career that means having options and the ability to pick and choose the projects that I want to be involved in. In my career as well as my life in general I aspire to be able to choose projects and endeavors that fulfill me and create the kind of impact that I desire to see in the world."Huang concluded about Last Three Days, "I think the trailer does a pretty good job of showing what the movie is about. If I were to add anything it would be that Last Three Days is an indie film made by Brian Ulrich and a very ambitious group of filmmakers that delivers a lot of the value that you would get in a big-budget studio flick."Digital Journal also chatted with Roy Huang's Last Three Days co-star Deborah Lee Smith More about Roy Huang, Actor, Last Three Days, Brian Ulrich, Robert Palmer Watkins Roy Huang Actor Last Three Days Brian Ulrich Robert Palmer Watkin... Action Film