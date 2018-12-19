Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment New York - Veteran actor and playwright Ronnie Marmo chatted with Digital Journal about his play "I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce," where he stars as the iconic comedian Lenny Bruce. Many of his fans that have come to see the show would watch Marmo during his three-year tenure on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital. "The General Hospital fans are still so supportive, it's crazy," he said. "They really support you all the way. Once they are a fan of yours, they are a fan forever." Marmo revealed that the play, I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce, is now extended until January 25, 2019, at The Cutting Room in New York City. "Hopefully, it will continue on," he said. He shared that his experience as a soap actor has helped him memorize dialogue easy. "Honestly, you literally take it a word at a time. That's all you can do," he said. Each day, Marmo is motivated by his "family" and his desire "to do good work." "For a very complicated person, I live a simple life," he said. Marmo noted that he would give the following advice to his 18-year-old self: "Slow down and enjoy some of the things that are in front of you that you may overlook. Be honest and authentic. There is no need for 100 friends. There is only a need for a couple that are real." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, with streaming services taking over, Marmo said, "There is a lot more content for actors now. There is a lot more to do and a lot more opportunities. The material on the streaming services seems to be a lot richer and grittier. We are very lucky. It's a good time." He defined the word success as "doing what you want to do on a daily basis or often, and follow what you love." To learn more about the play I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce, check out its For more information on actor and playwright Ronnie Marmo, visit his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Regarding his experience performing I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce at The Cutting Room, Marmo said, "It has been great. It's a wonderful place to play and it feels very old-school. The people seem to appreciate the whole thing. I feel very lucky about telling Lenny's story. It has been a very special project. It has been a big blessing."Many of his fans that have come to see the show would watch Marmo during his three-year tenure on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital. "The General Hospital fans are still so supportive, it's crazy," he said. "They really support you all the way. Once they are a fan of yours, they are a fan forever."Marmo revealed that the play, I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce, is now extended until January 25, 2019, at The Cutting Room in New York City. "Hopefully, it will continue on," he said.He shared that his experience as a soap actor has helped him memorize dialogue easy. "Honestly, you literally take it a word at a time. That's all you can do," he said.Each day, Marmo is motivated by his "family" and his desire "to do good work." "For a very complicated person, I live a simple life," he said.Marmo noted that he would give the following advice to his 18-year-old self: "Slow down and enjoy some of the things that are in front of you that you may overlook. Be honest and authentic. There is no need for 100 friends. There is only a need for a couple that are real."On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, with streaming services taking over, Marmo said, "There is a lot more content for actors now. There is a lot more to do and a lot more opportunities. The material on the streaming services seems to be a lot richer and grittier. We are very lucky. It's a good time."He defined the word success as "doing what you want to do on a daily basis or often, and follow what you love."To learn more about the play I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce, check out its official homepage For more information on actor and playwright Ronnie Marmo, visit his official website : Digital Journal reviewed I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce favorably. More about Ronnie Marmo, Actor, Playwright, The Cutting Room, New york Ronnie Marmo Actor Playwright The Cutting Room New york