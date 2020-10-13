'Rockers on Broadway: Band Together' to honor Billy Porter

This event is a celebration of the Broadway community paying homage to the performing arts. It will be streamed for one night only on Monday November 9 at 7:30 pm EST on Broadway On Demand, and Ben Cameron will serve as the host and emcee. It will honor Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winning entertainer Billy Porter, known from the TV series Pose
and the Broadway musical Kinky Boots
.
Aside from Porter being an honoree, it will feature performances by such entertainers as Michael Cerveris, LaChanze, Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, J. Robert Spencer, Rick Negron, Morgan James, Jen Perry, Donnie Kehr, Ryan Peete, Ryann Redmond, as well as rising artist Isabel Gottfried.
In addition, the special guests will include singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, Ginger Minj, Julie Halston, Jerry Mitchell, as well as Emmy-nominated comedian Randy Rainbow; moreover, Cyndi Lauper will deliver a special performance.
Rockers on Broadway is an original Broadway rock concert series that fuses rock singer-songwriters and Broadway performers uniting for a great cause. The proceeds will benefit Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. They will also provide assistance to the PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program.
Fans, supporters, and followers can use the following hashtags on social media: #RockersOnBroadway, #BandTogether, #pathcommunityrelief, and #PerformingArtistsThatHelp.
For more information on Rockers on Broadway, check out the official website
and Facebook page
.