Mayes is looking forward to his new film, the western A Soldier's Revenge, which will be released tomorrow. It was written and directed by Michael Feifer and it co-stars Val Kilmer. "It's really good. I am super proud of it. I believe it's some of the best work I've done. Kudos to Michael Feifer for putting me in this film, to begin with, and letting me roll with it. That was pretty cool," he said.

"Val Kilmer is a legend. He is in good spirits and he is pulling through in a huge way," he added. "Val's performance in A Solder's Revenge is just beautiful."

He was thrilled to create "Couch Songs — Virtual Country Music Festival," where he was joined by such artists as Gretchen Peters, Jacob Young, and Smithfield, among many others. "That was super good. We did that a couple of weeks ago. It was an eight-hour-long stream on Facebook," he admitted.

Mayes had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of photographer Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign. "It is so cool what Brad is doing with the Dream Loud campaign. Brad has this fingerprint of a style that is so unmistakably him. This is super cool because he is bringing everybody together," he explained.

He acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has been quite "exhausting" for Mayes. "2020 will be remembered as the year of chaos and confusion," he said. "I have so many friends that are COVID-19 positive, where some of them are on the mend and some are dealing with recurring health problems."

To learn more about actor and musician Rob Mayes, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.