Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment On March 10, actor RJ Mitte of "Breaking Bad" chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Carol of the Bells," and his future plans. Mitte praised Joey Travolta for being great, especially since he has been working with inclusion films. "That's his baby," he said. "This was the first big project and it turned out really good, so he is happy. It is great to see inclusion films take off. What more can you ask for in the television industry." "That was a passion project and everyone came together," he said. "It was a great script and it had a lot of heart. We had a 70 percent disabled cast and crew. It's so important to show a positive outlook of hiring individuals with disabilities." "Carol of the Bells has a lot of heart and there is a good message in there. It touches on disabilities and mental health. There are a lot of things that we can take from it, and it's a journey," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he noted that he is isn't the biggest fan of it. "The digital age devalues everyone. When it comes to content though, there is a lot more variety and you have more artists," he said. "I think we have a long way to go when it comes to the infrastructure of new media. I am happy to see growth in positive directions over the last few years." Later this spring, Mitte will be part of the 2020 iHope Art benefit in New York City. iHOPE is a very unusual school that educates young people from ages five to 21 years with brain injuries and brain-based disorders. The teachers at iHOPE blend special education and intensive therapy focused on communication, literacy, and independence in daily living. "It is going to be amazing. I am big into helping individuals with disabilities find opportunities," he said. "I am excited to do this iHOPE benefit GALA, and to see artists that have a different perspective of art, and help them find that voice." In addition, he shared that he is in the middle of filming Issac, where he is playing the title role opposite Dove Cameron as Cassi. "We are shooting that in Los Angeles," he revealed. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he joked, "Help, what's next." "There are a lot of chapters. It's more about what's the next book. Every year is a book. We are on Volume 27 right now," he said. Mitte defined the word success as a "start." "Success means something different every day," he said. "Success is a part of a bigger plan. Once we find that first aspect of success, we need to find what pushes us next: the next chapter of growth. You need to keep finding a new goal to be successful. You need to push forward." To learn more about Carol of the Bells was directed by Joey Travolta, and it earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . "That was amazing," he said. "This movie definitely harnesses my character's longing. It was fun, unique and good-hearted. "We are shooting that in Los Angeles," he revealed.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he joked, "Help, what's next." "There are a lot of chapters. It's more about what's the next book. Every year is a book. We are on Volume 27 right now," he said.Mitte defined the word success as a "start." "Success means something different every day," he said. "Success is a part of a bigger plan. Once we find that first aspect of success, we need to find what pushes us next: the next chapter of growth. You need to keep finding a new goal to be successful. You need to push forward."To learn more about