South Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung won the 2021 BAFTA Film Award for her performance in "Minari." Digital Journal has the scoop. Her tongue-in-cheek BAFTA Film Award acceptance speech may be seen below: Youn Yuh-Jung previously won the Screens Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Minari, which is voted on by her peers. She won the BAFTA for "Best Actress in a Supporting Role" for playing the feisty grandmother Soon-ja in Minari. She bested fellow nominees Ashley Madekwe (County Lines), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Kosar Ali (Rocks), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), and Niamh Algar (Calm with Horses). These two major wins (BAFTA and the SAG) clearly cement Youn Yuh-Jung's frontrunner status in the "Best Supporting Actress" race at the upcoming 2021 Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, April 25. The film itself, Minari, has been nominated in six Oscar categories, including "Best Motion Picture of the Year." Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos' op-ed on why Youn Yuh-Jung should win the 2021 Academy Award for "Best Supporting Actress" for Minari.