Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - Greek-American stand-up comedian Yannis Pappas performed at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Saturday, April 6, 2019, for a good turnout. Pappas opened his show by stating that he recently got married, and how his wife trained like an Olympic athlete to fit in her wedding dress. At his actual wedding reception, he noted that they took professional photographs for four hours. He also acknowledged that at home he starts fights with his wife because he phrases things wrong, and the entire point is to get tricked into doing things. Pappas also noted that the traffic on Long Island is so bad, and it takes him forever to get from Brooklyn to Long Island. Other topics he opened up about were his pumpkin picking experiences, aging, snoring, the need to consolidate most of the world's languages into a total of four of five "beautiful" languages, as well as receiving his first pedicure with his wife. He also discussed how President Trump's wall would pose a problem for the Greeks, especially the ones that own diners in America (where the majority of their staff is originally from Mexico). At one point in the show, two patrons (a man and a woman) got into a heated argument and Pappas resolved it by incorporating them in his act in a witty and memorable fashion. "Comedy heals people," he said, and rightfully so. The Verdict Overall, Yannis Pappas put on a superb comedic set at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. He had the Long Island audience in the palm of his hands for the entire duration of his show. Pappas' set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Yannis Pappas, follow him on Mike Calcagno served as the host of the night, and fellow Greek-American comedian Irene Bremis also performed a noteworthy comedic set.