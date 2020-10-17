World-renowned magician Xavier Mortimer was recently spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Telly award-winning TV personality Donna Drake praised Mortimer for creating "such a buzz around the world." Mortimer is excited for the love that he is receiving from everybody, especially for embracing his art form. 'It is great to see that people like it and they are entertained by it," he said, prior to sharing how he fell in love with performing.
He described his show in Las Vegas as a "great adventure." "I hope we can reopen soon and safely for everyone," he said. "I think we are missing the live entertainment now, so I can't wait to be back on stage."
Mortimer opened up about working with Jason Derulo recently, and doing fun magic tricks with him. "Collaborations make you think differently and create differently," he admitted.
Particularly impressive about Mortimer is that he used Donna Drake for his magic trick, which was really neat and remarkable. Overjoyed, she exclaimed, "how fun."
To learn more about magician Xavier Mortimer, check out his Facebook page and his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Xavier Mortimer in the summer of 2020.