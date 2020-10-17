Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Xavier Mortimer spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Entertainment
World-renowned magician Xavier Mortimer was recently spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Telly award-winning TV personality Donna Drake praised Mortimer for creating "such a buzz around the world." Mortimer is excited for the love that he is receiving from everybody, especially for embracing his art form. 'It is great to see that people like it and they are entertained by it," he said, prior to sharing how he fell in love with performing.
He described his show in Las Vegas as a "great adventure." "I hope we can reopen soon and safely for everyone," he said. "I think we are missing the live entertainment now, so I can't wait to be back on stage."
Mortimer opened up about working with Jason Derulo recently, and doing fun magic tricks with him. "Collaborations make you think differently and create differently," he admitted.
Particularly impressive about Mortimer is that he used Donna Drake for his magic trick, which was really neat and remarkable. Overjoyed, she exclaimed, "how fun."
To learn more about magician Xavier Mortimer, check out his Facebook page and his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Xavier Mortimer in the summer of 2020.
More about Xavier Mortimer, Magician, The Donna Drake Show, donna drake
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Paris under curfew as Europe battles soaring virus caseload
Trump sets hectic campaign pace as his party frets
Using AI to drive home drug development
Chatting with Dame Olivia Newton-John, DBE, AC Special
Azerbaijan vows retaliation for deadly strike on civilians
Carbon dioxide levels drop significantly during COVID-19
Trump stumps in Florida, Georgia, countering signs of Democratic surge
Beheaded France teacher had been target of threats
NOAA — La Nina will give U.S. mild winter but intensify drought
Azerbaijani drone strikes pick off Karabakh artillery